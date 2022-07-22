Eyes on 2023: Quarterbacks

Auburn won't have a lack of quarterbacks in the near future. After losing Bo Nix to the transfer portal, the Tigers bolstered their QB room this offseason by picking up Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford. The two transfers join a room that holds T.J. Finley, Holden Geriner, Trey Lindsey and Sawyer Pate for the 2022 season. All are eligible to return in 2023, with only Finley and Lindsey becoming seniors. Auburn is still looking to pick up a quarterback in its 2023 recruiting class to help improve the depth.

Brock Glenn is one of Auburn's highest targets at quarterback. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

After its original top target Christopher Vizzina committed to Clemson, Auburn's focus then shifted to Brock Glenn. The coaching staff has been on Glenn since the staff first stepped on campus. The Memphis native became Auburn's primary target at QB, and for a while, it seemed likely that Glenn was gonna end up at Auburn. Now, after a breakout performance in the Elite 11 camps that landed him an invite to the finals in Los Angeles, Glenn's recruitment is up in the air. He was originally planning to make his decision before the Elite 11 finals at the end of June. The decision was then pushed until early July. Well, August is closing in and Glenn remains uncommitted. It can be expected, it's a big decision and Glenn is taking it day-by-day right now, sorting through schools like Auburn, Florida State, TCU, LSU and Ohio State. As time rolls on, though, Auburn's chances seem to diminish.

So other than Glenn, who's on Auburn's radar at the quarterback position? Georgia native Kasen Weisman is someone to keep an eye on. He doesn't have the Auburn offer yet, but could gain it at some point in the future. "I'm actually very interested in [Auburn]," Weisman said. Weisman's mom went to Auburn, he attended the Iron Bowl last season and would like to attend another game this season. During his junior year at South Paulding High School, he recorded 2,035 yards passing, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, he had 289 yards rushing and added eight touchdowns.

Tulane commit Jaxon Smolik is another prospect without an Auburn offer that could end up on the Tiger's radar. Smolik threw for nearly 1,000 yards in his junior season, completing 65% of his passes with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.