Initially, Auburn was where Jaylen Mbakwe wanted to be. The Tigers then went through a coaching change where Gus Malzahn was out and Bryan Harsin was in. Momentum died off for the Tigers, and in July of last year, Mbakwe elected to commit to a different in-state school. This weekend, Mbakwe found himself back on Auburn's campus for an official visit, with another new coaching staff working to flip the Rivals100 defensive back. Do the Tigers have a shot? "After this visit, I can say they do," Mbakwe said.

Jaylen Mbakwe took his official visit to Auburn over the weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Mbakwe, who's at Clay Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama, has favored the in-state schools first throughout his recruitment. Right now, Auburn and Alabama are the only two schools he's looking at, with Alabama currently holding his commitment. Hugh Freeze is looking to change that. "With Coach Freeze and the new staff, it kinda opened my eyes," Mbakwe said. He's also built up a relationship with secondary coach Wesley McGriff. "Just sitting in the meeting with Coach McGriff, great guy, great coach, great all-around person," Mbakwe said. "He wants you to be the best person in life and in football."