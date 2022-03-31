Explosive inning leads Auburn to victory

A one-inning offensive explosion and clutch relief pitching helped Auburn to a 6-5 victory over No. 11 LSU to open the three-game series.

Cam Hill came to the plate with the Tigers down 2-0 to LSU in the top of the 5th after the Bayou Bengals had intentionally walked Sonny DiChiara, the guy ahead of him in the lineup, to load the bases. The 6-foot-5 left-handed hitter made sure LSU paid, hitting a two-RBI single to right field to tie the game.

If that opened the scoring for the visiting Tigers, Brody Moore jumped on the opportunity to keep it going. The senior hit a 1-0 pitch from LSU right-hander Blake Mone, slamming it over the left-centerfield wall for a three-run homer to give Butch Thompson’s team a 5-2 advantage.