AuburnSports - Exploring potential 2021-'22 Auburn basketball lineups

Now, obviously, once the last two scholarship spots are filled things could change, but for now, a look at some potential lineups Bruce Pearl could roll out this season.

While Auburn basketball is still months away from returning and two scholarship spots are still open, the roster is filled out enough that there’s an indication of some potential lineups.

Lineup 1 — Expected Lineup

PG — Zep Jasper (6’1” - Junior transfer)

SG — Devan Cambridge (6’6” - Junior)

SF — Allen Flanigan (6’6” -Junior)

PF — Jabari Smith (6’10” - Freshman)

C — Walker Kessler (7’1” - Sophomore transfer)

For now, this feels like the most likely lineup for Auburn basketball. First off, Allen Flanigan and Jabari Smith feel like guaranteed starters for Auburn no matter what. Unless Auburn chooses to run a small ball lineup, Walker Kessler is also nearly a guarantee, too. Where things get interesting is at the guard spots.

Because of his experience and defensive tenacity, Zep Jasper gets the nod over Wendell Green Jr. for the moment. During the 2020 season at College of Charleston, Jasper averaged 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc. Jasper isn’t as talented of a ball-handler as Green, but the experience gives him the starting nod.

At the two guard it's a complete tossup between incoming Arkansas transfer Desi Sills and the returning Devan Cambridge. Simple because he’s been in Pearl’s system for two years and has starting experience at Auburn, Cambridge gets the nod.

However, that nod comes with the expectation that Cambridge continues to expand his game. Towards the end of the 2020-’21 season, Cambridge became a stronger defender and started to attack the basket more. Previously more of just a shooter, Cambridge will have to keep growing his game to fend off Sills for the starting spot. With the talent that Pearl has stockpiled, he’s got the luxury of rolling out a completely new five off the bench in this scenario. Green and Sills come in at the guard spots, Chris Moore replaces Flanigan, Jaylin Williams for Smith and Dylan Cardwell for Kessler.

Lineup 2 — Small Ball

PG — Wendell Green Jr. (5’11” - Sophomore transfer)

SG — Zep Jasper (6’1” - Junior transfer)

SF — Devan Cambridge (6’6” — Junior)

PF — Allen Flanigan (6’6” — Junior)

C — Jabari Smith (6’10” Freshman) OR Jaylin Williams (6’8” Junior)

If Pearl and Auburn need to run and play small ball, they can very easily do so. While Jasper was brought in to play point guard, he can easily play the two alongside Green. As a strong defender, Jasper might even be more of a natural fit at the two.

Sills, again, is another option to start at shooting guard.

While he’s more of a shooting guard, thanks to his height, Cambridge can easily run the three and has experience doing so for Auburn.

In the small ball lineup, Flanigan shifts up to the power forward spot. In 2020, Flanigan showed off some post moves and his ability to work it inside. If Pearl is using this lineup, Flanigan is likely going against someone similar in size, so he could work the ball inside if needed.

And running the center or stretch five spot is Smith or Williams. Williams was essentially a stretch-five for Auburn the entirety of the 2020 season and could reclaim that spot in a small ball lineup. But, Smith is the highest-rated signee in Auburn basketball history and also has a chance to start at the five spot in the small ball lineup.

Also, while he’s 7-foot-1, don’t count out Kessler to run the five in a small ball lineup. Kessler can run the floor and shoot from outside, so it’s not like you’re using a traditional 7-footer at the center spot.

Lineup 3 — Going big

PG — Zep Jasper (6’1” - Junior transfer)

SG — Allen Flanigan (6’6” - Junior)

SF — Jaylin Williams (6’8” - Junior)

PF — Jabari Smith (6’10” - Freshman)

C — Walker Kessler (7’1” - Sophomore transfer)

In the case that Pearl and Auburn need to roll out a massive lineup and solidify the paint, well, they can do that.

Because of his ball-handling ability for a big man and his shooting stroke, Williams could theoretically play small forward for Auburn.

Both Williams and Smith have ball-handling abilities and can play outside, while Kessler can also play on the outside if needed.

While it’s a non-traditional lineup, it is feasible for Auburn.

Though, if Pearl wants to use this lineup, a zone defense would likely be needed. Williams isn’t a statue on defense, but if he’s forced to guard a speedy wing player, he’d be on the wrong side of a mismatch.

An unlikely lineup to see this season, but it does remain a possibility.

Lineup 4 — Clemente’s lineup

PG — Wendell Green Jr. (5’11” - Sophomore transfer)

SG — Zep Jasper (6’1” - Junior transfer)

SF — Allen Flanigan (6’6” - Junior)

PF — Jabari Smith (6’10” - Freshman)

C — Walker Kessler (7’1” - Sophomore transfer)

And for the final lineup, here’s what I would roll out if I were coaching Auburn. Green has incredible court vision along with natural playmaking ability, so I’d give him the nod over Jasper.

But, Jasper just gets moved to starting shooting shooting guard in this scenario. Green, Flanigan, Smith and Kessler already provide a ton of offensive output for Auburn. So, rather than putting Sills or Cambridge at the starting two, Jasper gets inserted as a strong defensive two guard.

In this scenario, Jasper is the first one to the bench and Cambridge or Sills enter as a sixth man. Once Green exits, Jasper re-enters and runs the show as the point guard.

A bench lineup of Jasper, Sills, Cambridge or Moore, Williams and Cardwell is a strong one for Pearl that still has plenty of scoring options.