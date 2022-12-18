Less than 72 hours after entering the transfer portal, Walter Rouse was in Auburn. The offensive line transfer who was a four-year starter at Stanford took an official visit this weekend. “Overall, the visit has been a wonderful time,” Rouse said. “A lot has happened in the past 24 hours as far as me entering the portal and getting here."

Walter Rouse took a visit to Auburn this weekend. (Stanford Athletics)

Arriving at Stanford in 2019, Rouse made an instant impact on the field. He started 11 games his freshman season at left tackle and assumed that role for the the remainder of his time at Stanford. "Auburn offered me a visit and I was like ‘let me take it right away before the dead period," Rouse said. "I’m entertaining everything right now but Auburn, being able to visit the school has been a big plus for me. I think I’m already starting to form a good relationship with the coaches.” His visit exceeded expectations. "It has been amazing. A lot better than I thought it would be and the expectations were completely blown away. I think it’s a wonderful facility, great coaches, great support staff. A real family aspect at Auburn.”