But it didn’t take long for Aldridge to take notice of Asante during offseason workouts.

Asante, a former North Carolina transfer, barely played for the Tigers in 2022, totaling just one tackle in four games.

AUBURN | Josh Aldridge didn’t know much about Eugene Asante when Aldridge was hired as Auburn’s linebacker coach last December.

“From the time I got hired, I don’t know if anybody had better energy than he did, maybe on our whole team,” said Aldridge. “He worked so hard in the weight room and he’s changed his body. I think last year he was 205ish and he’s 220 now. He’s really what we like at a will linebacker that can cover and do multiple things.

“He’s not the longest guy, but he’s big enough. He just doesn’t have a bad day in terms of his attitude, ever. He plays the next play when he screws up. I think he’s made those guys around him better. Because Eugene brings it every single day, those guys have no choice but to bring it every single day too. It has been a really good domino effect with Eugene.”

That hard work has certainly paid off during fall camp. Asante is on the verge of going from a seldom-used backup to a starter at Will (weakside) linebacker.

“I think Eugene has made some huge strides,” said defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.”He’s a physical talent, runs well, plays hard, plays with excitement, emotions. He’s all that kind of stuff that you’re looking for. Early in the summer, I thought he did a good job of understanding the defense more, and that’s put him in a spot. Right now he’s in a spot to go compete for a job, a starting job.”

Asante’s enthusiasm has become infectious to his teammates. His constant refrain of, ‘Let’s work,’ can often be heard before during and even after practice.

“That's his saying right there,” said Jack linebacker Jalen McLeod. “He's fast; he's sideline-to-sideline, too. He's about my size, and he's explosive. He brings that juice every time.”

Auburn will hold its 11th practice of fall drills Thursday afternoon.