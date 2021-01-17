AuburnSports - Etheridge gets to work, contacts 2022 DB commit

Zac Etheridge was named Auburn’s cornerbacks coach on Jan. 8 and immediately went to work. Etheridge began contacting recruits, specifically defensive back recruits, and one of his first calls was to Jarell Stinson. “I talked to him and Coach (Derek) Mason,” Stinson said. “It went really good.”

Stinson, a do-it-all athlete from Opelika, is committed to Auburn, but never had spoken with Etheridge. Stinson was impressed with the first conversation with the new coach. “Coach Etheridge sounds very knowledgeable,” Stinson said. “I like what he had to say. He talked about me playing different positions and how I can make some plays. He told me I could probably get some playing time my freshman year and play any of the DB spots.” Stinson is athletic enough to play cornerback, nickel or safety. As a junior, he played all three and ended up with 57 tackles, 24 solos, a tackle-for-loss, an interception and a fumble recovery. Stinson also returned punts and kickoffs.