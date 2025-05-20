Eshleman's impact felt on and off course

"The key for me is just number one, cheer on and support the guys and be there for 'em and see if I can help 'em out by watching and seeing something on the golf course that maybe they can't pick up on when they're playing," Eshleman said. "Secondly, it's just staying ready, and you never know if you ever get called."

With five golfers competing for Nick Clinard's squad during the NCAA Regionals and Finals, Eshleman must stay mentally and physically prepared in case one of his teammates falls ill or gets injured before the round. He also has another significant role in aiding his teammates.

If you follow the Auburn men's golf team around the course, you will likely run across Ryan Eshleman. A redshirt senior from Birmingham, Ala., he has arguably the toughest, and humbling, role for the No. 1 Tigers: the alternate.

Eshleman isn't exactly a shabby golfer. He's racked up awards during his time on the Plains, including SEC Player of the Week in April 2023 after winning the Mossy Oak Collegiate by shooting 13 under. It's just that he's found himself on a loaded team. Transitioning from being in the lineup to being an alternate wasn't easy for Eshleman, but he took it in stride.

"I obviously want to be playing, and it's just kind of how the apple fell off the tree," he said. "But as a team captain and as my fifth year on the team as a senior, I'm here for the guys, everyone in that locker room. We've got to do what's best for Auburn and whatever that is to get a national championship this week."

While he has a major impact for the Tigers on the course with his leadership, it might be off it where his influence might be felt even bigger. Eshleman has spent all four years on the student-athlete advisory committee, serving as the community engagement chair in 2023-24. He's also worked alongside former Auburn golfer Jason Dufner at his food foundation.

All of this work in the community earned respect from his fellow student-athletes, as he was voted the winner of the Male Sportsmanship Award at the 2024 AUSPYs. It's all part of Eshleman returning the favor to a town he's fallen in love with.

"I just really love giving back to Auburn," he said. "I think it's a great town and community."