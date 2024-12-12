Guevara a fall-ball standout

The sophomore from San Miguelito, Panama, was Auburn’s top hitter during fall practice batting .500 with six doubles, one home run and tying Ike Irish with a team-best 21 RBI. He’s on track to be a starter at third base or shortstop.

His story could take an even more positive turn this spring.

AUBURN | Eric Guevara was a remarkable story last season, returning from major knee surgery in just six months to play in 21 games including 16 starts.

“He absolutely tore it up, our most consistent hitter,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We’re just starting to see a glimpse of the player we thought we recruited and know he can be.”

Guevara wore a brace during the fall for precautionary reasons but his mobility, strength and confidence were improved from the previous spring when he batted just .204 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI in 54 at-bats.

“I feel great. I’m back to 100 percent,” said Guevara. “I feel like I’m able to slow the game down now and have a lot more confidence with myself. I feel great physically and mentally.”

Guevara’s teammates certainly took notice and are excited to have another dangerous bat in the lineup.

“It’s huge. It gives him confidence for the spring and it gives all of us confidence in him,” said Irish. “He’s a great kid and can’t be more excited for him to show college baseball another great SEC player coming out of Auburn.”

The competition was tight during fall practice with the Tigers adding a talented class of 14 freshmen and nine transfers that totaled 23 newcomers.

“I think we have a really, really talented freshman class,” said Guevara. “Those kids are awesome and really fun to be around. Chris Rembert and Bub (Terrell) are just exciting. They do things right. They always go hard in games.

“The pitchers, Jackson Sanders and Christian Chatterton, are just amazing. They fill up the zone. They look the part. It’s been a great fall for the transfers too. The returners, I feel like we’ve built ourselves a really good squad going into spring.”

The 2025 college baseball season will begin the weekend of Feb. 14-16.