Tigers host '27 TE: 'It was great'

"I just wanted to come experience some live football, see what their practice is all about, see the energy around the locker room and around the facilities," Haviland said. "Just to see how the team really interacted with each other during this spring ball."

Grant Haviland was on Auburn's campus over the weekend for Big Cat, meeting with coaches, watching a scrimmage and overall spending some more time on campus.

There's one in the 2027 class that the Tigers are eyeing as well.

When it came to the scrimmage, it didn't matter who was out there — the guys came to compete and Haviland noticed.

"I thought it was great, definitely saw some young players balling out there, some older players balling out," Haviland said. "The leadership around there was great, the energy out there was awesome, very positive."

Several things stick out to Haviland about Auburn. Things like tight end usage, campus, facilities and coaches like tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua.

"Coach Ben's a great guy, family-oriented, he seems like he really cares about his players," Haviland said. "He wants the best for them both as a person and as a football player, so he'll do whatever he can to help with that."

Haviland has a former teammate already acclimating to life as an Auburn Tiger, as the aforementioned Ghea is going through spring practice ahead of his freshman season.

"Ryan just tells me everyone in the facility and in the program is very family-oriented, very faith-oriented, and just a very family-like program," Haviland said. "Everybody cares a lot about each other and looks out for each other."

There's still a long way to go in Haviland's recruitment — he doesn't have any favorites currently. He's still planning to take plenty of visits and noted that he's still giving everyone an open look, but he does plan to return to Auburn at some point.