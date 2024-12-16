Elon TE transfer 'loved' Auburn visit

Tight end Cody Hardy is ready to make the jump to the FBS level. The Elon transfer explored one of his options over the weekend, taking a visit to Auburn. It was his first time on campus and his third visit of the transfer window, previously taking visits to Oklahoma State and Cincinnati. With a few more lined up later this week, Auburn made a good impression. "I loved it," Hardy said. "It was really nice coming down to a big school. It's crazy to think about, coming from a little school, Elon, but coming down here and meeting everybody. Everybody's super nice, super friendly, big family, I loved it. Sounds like a great place, looks like a great place."

Cody Hardy visited Auburn over the weekend. (Photo by Cody Hardy | Twitter)

Hardy's spent the last three seasons at Elon, an FCS program in North Carolina — Hardy's home state. When he jumped in the transfer portal, Auburn tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua came calling. "Coach Ben, I think he's really cool, really knows what he's talking about," Hardy said. "Just from the car ride over here this morning, he met us for breakfast. Getting to know him before a coach a little bit in the car, a big guy on family and faith, kind of made a little connection there. I really made a connection on the way over here, you know, felt a little not so up and nervous about talking to a coach. More of, you know, a connection to a friend. I think he's a really good coach and a really good man." He also likes how Aigamaua coaches his tight ends and the way the position is utilized at Auburn. "After talking for a little bit, watching some film and seeing what they do here, seeing how the tight ends are very involved, it does sound very good," Hardy said. "Looks like I could get on the field a good bit here. Everything they do with the tight ends, it does look like I would be a good fit here. So, we just have to see how it goes."