Elon TE transfer 'loved' Auburn visit

Tight end Cody Hardy is ready to make the jump to the FBS level.
The Elon transfer explored one of his options over the weekend, taking a visit to Auburn.
It was his first time on campus and his third visit of the transfer window, previously taking visits to Oklahoma State and Cincinnati. With a few more lined up later this week, Auburn made a good impression.
"I loved it," Hardy said. "It was really nice coming down to a big school. It's crazy to think about, coming from a little school, Elon, but coming down here and meeting everybody. Everybody's super nice, super friendly, big family, I loved it. Sounds like a great place, looks like a great place."
Hardy's spent the last three seasons at Elon, an FCS program in North Carolina — Hardy's home state. When he jumped in the transfer portal, Auburn tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua came calling.
"Coach Ben, I think he's really cool, really knows what he's talking about," Hardy said. "Just from the car ride over here this morning, he met us for breakfast. Getting to know him before a coach a little bit in the car, a big guy on family and faith, kind of made a little connection there. I really made a connection on the way over here, you know, felt a little not so up and nervous about talking to a coach. More of, you know, a connection to a friend. I think he's a really good coach and a really good man."
He also likes how Aigamaua coaches his tight ends and the way the position is utilized at Auburn.
"After talking for a little bit, watching some film and seeing what they do here, seeing how the tight ends are very involved, it does sound very good," Hardy said. "Looks like I could get on the field a good bit here. Everything they do with the tight ends, it does look like I would be a good fit here. So, we just have to see how it goes."
He's set to visit Mississippi State, Alabama and North Carolina State this week, with a decision expected soon afterward. What's gonna be the most important factors in that decision?
"I would say how the program values me and the coaching staff," Hardy said. "How I fit in, I want to be comfortable where I am. I don't want to have to try and put a front on for anybody or any place, I just want to be able to come in, feel comfortable with everything, feel comfortable trying to get into the offense and know everything. Get everything rolling as fast as I possibly can, hopefully get on the field as much as I can and as fast as I can."