Ellis powers Auburn to NCAA win

“I felt a little nervous at first,” Ellis said. “Once I was in the box, I was cool, calm and collected. It was so much fun.”

Ellis said she felt pressure in her postseason debut Friday, but found a way to make sense of it.

The freshman first baseman swatted a pair of homers — and drove home three runs — to help the Tigers claim a 4-3 win Friday against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The game was Auburn’s NCAA Tournament opener and now bumps the Tigers into a Saturday afternoon tilt with the host Clemson Tigers.

It was the only story Friday.

Bri Ellis’ power has been one of the biggest stories of the Tigers’ season.

Louisiana struck in the first inning, pushing a run across to go up 1-0. The Ragin' Cajuns came into the game 37-2 this season when scoring first.

Ellis had other plans.

The SEC Freshman of the Year gave Auburn a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first with a two-run shot to left field, her first home run since April 24.

The homer was her 19th of the season, which broke Kasey Cooper's freshman record for home runs.

Louisiana equalized in the second inning, but shortstop Nelia Peralta’s third-inning single pushed Auburn ahead 3-2. That advantage held until the fifth inning, which saw the Ragin’ Cajuns score a run on a wild pitch.

Ellis changed the game again in the sixth inning when she blasted a low pitch over the wall in centerfield, which put Auburn ahead 4-3. Recent opponents had been pitching Ellis inside, but Louisiana starter Meagan Schorman seemed more concerned with keeping the ball low rather than on Ellis’ hip.

“Ellis is a really good hitter, but I just had to pitch my pitches,” Schorman said. “She hit two really good balls. I have to give her credit for that.”

Ellis insisted afterward that she wasn’t trying to hit home runs. Instead, she said, the emphasis was on making solid contact and driving the ball into the gaps.

Interestingly, Cooper used to say the same things during her time at Auburn.

“I’m glad I did it,” Ellis said of breaking Cooper’s record. “It’s kinda surreal, kinda crazy that I did something that great. I’m grateful for Coach (MIckey) Dean letting me be myself and flourish as a player. It’s really paid off.”

Pitcher Maddie Penta earned her 24th win of the season Friday by allowing two earned runs over her seven innings of work. She struck out five batters.

Auburn’s game against Clemson is schedule to begin at noon CDT Saturday.