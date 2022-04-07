Leota bigger, stronger and ready to chase records
AUBURN | Derick Hall had a team-best 9.0 sacks last season.
Eku Leota, who was right behind him with 7.0, is gunning for the top spot this fall and perhaps teaming up with Hall to achieve some big team goals.
“I need double digits this year, at least 10, 12,” said Leota of his sack goal. “Hoping to break the record with Derrick. Me and Derrick, we’re hoping to break the record together this year.”
Nick Fairley holds Auburn’s single-season record with 11.5 sacks in 2010 while the single-game record was 11 in the 2005 Iron Bowl. Quentin Groves and Gerald Robinson are tied with 26.0 career sacks.
Leota would like to chase some of those records as long as it’s in tandem with attaining important team goals.
“We want stats, but at the end of the day we want to win games as a team,” he said. “Whatever that is, we’ve just got to do our job on defense. Everybody’s got to play disciplined, sound football. I know we want to make sacks, but at the end of the day we want to win games as well.”
Leota is using the offseason to become a more complete player. He is up to 257 pounds on his 6-foot-4 frame, which he hopes will bring more strength to his run defense and more power to his pass rush.
“It has helped me tons in terms of playing the 4i and holding my ground and stopping the run,” he said. “Then just moving out to the edge and dropping some and rushing from the edge as well, I really enjoyed gaining this 10 pounds and bringing more force.”
Leota and Hall should give the Tigers one of the best pass-rushing duos in the SEC and perhaps the country, but behind them is just one scholarship player — redshirt freshman Dylan Brooks.
AU is looking to add depth via the transfer portal, but the two seniors are preparing to play a lot of snaps regardless.
“We’re taking more reps in spring practice right now. We know it’s going to be a lot of plays. We’re just trying to get our body ready for the season,” Leota said.
Auburn held its 13th practice of the spring Wednesday afternoon. The A-Day game is Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.