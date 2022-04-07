Leota bigger, stronger and ready to chase records

“I need double digits this year, at least 10, 12,” said Leota of his sack goal. “Hoping to break the record with Derrick. Me and Derrick, we’re hoping to break the record together this year.”

Eku Leota, who was right behind him with 7.0, is gunning for the top spot this fall and perhaps teaming up with Hall to achieve some big team goals.

Nick Fairley holds Auburn’s single-season record with 11.5 sacks in 2010 while the single-game record was 11 in the 2005 Iron Bowl. Quentin Groves and Gerald Robinson are tied with 26.0 career sacks.

Leota would like to chase some of those records as long as it’s in tandem with attaining important team goals.

“We want stats, but at the end of the day we want to win games as a team,” he said. “Whatever that is, we’ve just got to do our job on defense. Everybody’s got to play disciplined, sound football. I know we want to make sacks, but at the end of the day we want to win games as well.”

Leota is using the offseason to become a more complete player. He is up to 257 pounds on his 6-foot-4 frame, which he hopes will bring more strength to his run defense and more power to his pass rush.

“It has helped me tons in terms of playing the 4i and holding my ground and stopping the run,” he said. “Then just moving out to the edge and dropping some and rushing from the edge as well, I really enjoyed gaining this 10 pounds and bringing more force.”