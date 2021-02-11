AuburnSports - Eight starters return on Auburn’s OL

Starting at left tackle, Alec Jackson began the season as the starter, was replaced by Austin Troxell for three games due to an injury and then returned to start the Citrus Bowl. Jackson will likely enter spring practice as the first-teamer.

AUBURN | A third position coach in three years, eight returning players with starting experience and the possibility of a big spring or summer addition.

Jackson, however, had a 41.0 pass blocking grade from PFF and Troxell a 36.1, which could open the door for the new Auburn coaching staff to bring in a transfer or junior college left tackle that can play right away.

The other left tackle on the roster, Kilian Zierer, didn’t play last season as he recovered from knee surgery. The junior college transfer is certainly a candidate to compete for the job in 2021 if he can get fully healthy and take a couple of steps forward in his development.

At right tackle, Brodarious Hamm started eight of the first nine games before Brenden Coffey started against Mississippi State and then Troxell for the bowl game. Hamm, who likely projects as a guard on the next level, did have a 68.4 pass blocking grade from PFF.

Coffey, who has been working hard to add weight and strength during the offseason, had a pass blocking grade of 75.1 in limited reps and is certainly one to watch during spring.

If the Tigers were to bring in a plug-and-play left tackle, that would make the competition at right tackle even more intense and perhaps allow Hamm or Jackson to slide inside to a more natural guard position.

The only problem with moving any tackles inside is that AU is already overloaded with guards. Tashawn Manning started every game at left guard last season and finished with the highest overall blocking grade of any of AU’s starters with a 67.7, which includes an 80.5 pass blocking grade.

Brandon Council started four of the first five games at right guard and another at right tackle before suffering a knee injury. He had a 79.8 pass blocking grade, second only to Manning, and a 56.9 blocking grade.

Keiondre Jones started the final six games at right guard, finishing with a 64.0 overall grade including 61.4 for pass blocking. Auburn has two more guards that will be competing for a spot in the spring in Kameron Stutts and Tate Johnson.

The center position returns Nick Brahms, who started all 11 games last season and has 21 career starts. Brahms had a 64.9 blocking grade, which was third among the starters, and a 65.2 pass blocking grade. His backups include Jalil Irvin and Avery Jernigan

Auburn signed two offensive linemen in the 2021 class, so far, in Garner Langlo and Colby Smith. Langlo enrolled in January and could play tackle or guard. Smith will get a first look at left tackle when he arrives this summer.

Trying to find his best five and start building the depth chart will be Will Friend, who was hired as AU’s offensive line coach Jan. 7. Friend has 19 years of college coaching experience including nine in the SEC at both Tennessee and Georgia.

POTENTIAL DEPTH CHART

** This is more how it could look to begin spring. There could be many changes coming with the new staff.

LEFT TACKLE

Alec Jackson

Austin Troxell

Kilian Zierer

Colby Smith (arrives in summer)

LEFT GUARD

Tashawn Manning

Tate Johnson

CENTER

Nick Brahms

Jalil Irvin

Avery Jernigan

RIGHT GUARD

Brandon Council

Keiondre Jones

Kam Stutts

RIGHT TACKLE

Brodarious Hamm

Brendan Coffey

Garner Langlo