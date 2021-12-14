Efficiency at point driving the offense

In the last three games, Green and Jasper have combined for 29 assists and four turnovers.

Wendell Green and Zep Jasper combined for seven assists and just one turnover in 53 minutes to pace the 13th-ranked Tigers to a 70-44 win over North Alabama Tuesday night at Auburn Arena.

AUBURN | Auburn couldn’t be asking much more from its point guard right now.

“I couldn't ask for better guards to play with right now,” said Walker Kessler. “I mean, all of them are so much fun to play with. They're so smart. The efficiency of our guards is why, on the offensive end, we're so good.”

Against the Lions, Green finished with 12 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals and one turnover in 27 minutes. He led AU with a +/- of 29. Jasper had eight points, two rebounds, one assist and no turnovers in 26 minutes.

Jasper came into the game leading the country with a 5.67 assist/turnover ratio. Green improved his to 2.24 after the win over UNA.

“I think Zep’s gone 128 minutes and has two turnovers. I mean, find someone else in the country who’s done that,” said acting head coach Steven Pearl. “I don’t know if that’s some sort of record. Then Wendell’s doing a much better job facilitating the ball. He had one bad turnover trying to make a fancy pass, but he had six great assists. It’s huge for us.

“So having those guys out there to be able to attack the defense is really important. They didn’t do a great job though of getting downhill. Now, Wendell in the second half did a much better job of attacking, getting his shoulder lowered and attacking downhill and getting by his man. We danced a little bit too much in the first half, but in the second half I thought we did a much better job of really turning corners. They put their hands on us and we got fouls, we got to the free-throw line.”

The Tigers, which improved to 9-1, return to action Saturday at St. Louis. Tip-off at Chaifetz Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.