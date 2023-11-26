"I’m getting really close," Edwin said. "I gotta start figuring out. I gotta start my process of going to school. I gotta start a whole thing, so I gotta decide real fast."

The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman out of McDonough, Ga., narrowed things down to five earlier this month, and following his Iron Bowl visit, could be close to making a decision.

Saturday was Edwin's third game day visit of the season, after taking an official visit to the Georgia game and returning unofficially for the Mississippi State game. Jordan Hare Stadium always brings the energy when Edwin visits and it's something that enhances his experience.

"Amazing. It’s always amazing," Edwin said of the atmosphere. "It’s always a great place to come see a game. I think it was a great experience and I enjoyed it for sure."

Auburn dropped a heartbreaker to Alabama 27-24 in one of the most thrilling Iron Bowls, which once again came down to the final minute.

"It was such a great game," Edwin said. "It was really close, but that’s what the Iron Bowl is. It just shows that the team fought in everything so I think it shows the progression of the team so far. That was a good game. I just feel bad for the guys. I feel bad for anybody losing that kind of game. It is what it is, but you gotta wake up, 24 hours and move on."

Edwin's final five is Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Georgia Tech. He saw all five teams play down the stretch and could have a decision within the next couple of days.

"If it was to be Auburn, the whole place," Edwin said on why it might be Auburn. "The family atmosphere, you can see the way the fans ride for the team and everything. That’s all you need."