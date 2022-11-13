AUBURN | It’s fair to say Edwin Joseph had an eye-opening official visit to Auburn. The standout receiver from Chaminade Madonna in Hollywood, Fla., was able to tour AU’s new Woltosz Performance Center and attend the Tigers’ 13-10 win over Texas A&M. “It went great,” said Joseph. “It was a dominant win. Physical offensive and defensive side. Talking to Coach Cadillac before the game and him telling us how the game was going and then he went out there and showed it. That really showed what he was working on this past week and ever since he became the head coach. “The game was great. The visit was great. I loved everything about it."

Joseph was impressed with the atmosphere in Auburn before, during and after Saturday's game. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Cadillac Williams was named interim coach Oct. 31 after the firing of Bryan Harsin. Instead of slowing down AU’s recruiting efforts, they’ve actually picked up. In fact, the atmosphere around the entire program has taken off and is showed Saturday night with a sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium that were there to watch two 3-6 teams. “It was a big game no matter what,” said Joseph. “The atmosphere was just different. That’s probably the best atmosphere I’ve been to. So it’s like no words can explain how energetic and connected the stadium was, especially after the game where everybody was cheering. It was so loud. People left and it was still loud.” Jospeh said AU’s lack of a current coach wasn’t necessarily a negative in their recruitment of him. “I really don’t mind what’s going on with the head coach,” he said. “But it definitely does help when I meet him when he does get selected just to make sure me and him are good and I’ll know who I’ll be playing for.”