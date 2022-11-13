Joseph: ‘I loved everything about it’
AUBURN | It’s fair to say Edwin Joseph had an eye-opening official visit to Auburn.
The standout receiver from Chaminade Madonna in Hollywood, Fla., was able to tour AU’s new Woltosz Performance Center and attend the Tigers’ 13-10 win over Texas A&M.
“It went great,” said Joseph. “It was a dominant win. Physical offensive and defensive side. Talking to Coach Cadillac before the game and him telling us how the game was going and then he went out there and showed it. That really showed what he was working on this past week and ever since he became the head coach.
“The game was great. The visit was great. I loved everything about it."
Cadillac Williams was named interim coach Oct. 31 after the firing of Bryan Harsin. Instead of slowing down AU’s recruiting efforts, they’ve actually picked up.
In fact, the atmosphere around the entire program has taken off and is showed Saturday night with a sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium that were there to watch two 3-6 teams.
“It was a big game no matter what,” said Joseph. “The atmosphere was just different. That’s probably the best atmosphere I’ve been to. So it’s like no words can explain how energetic and connected the stadium was, especially after the game where everybody was cheering. It was so loud. People left and it was still loud.”
Jospeh said AU’s lack of a current coach wasn’t necessarily a negative in their recruitment of him.
“I really don’t mind what’s going on with the head coach,” he said. “But it definitely does help when I meet him when he does get selected just to make sure me and him are good and I’ll know who I’ll be playing for.”
Joseph, 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, has gave high marks to AU’s new football-only facility, which is scheduled to be fully completed shortly after the end of the regular season.
“It was great. It was probably the best facility I’ve seen yet in all the schools I’ve visited. It was definitely the best,” said Joseph.
Joseph has also officially visited Penn State and Louisville, and will visit South Carolina Nov. 18. He also wants to check out Florida State in January but hasn’t set a date.
He doesn’t list any current favorites.
“They all stand out to me. That’s why I’m taking my officials right now,” he said. “It’s showing me who is recruiting me the most and talking to me the most. Those are the schools that I talk to the most."