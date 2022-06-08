Edge underclassman MVP earns offer
AUBURN | Zion Grady came into Auburn’s offensive line/defensive line camp Wednesday with two SWAC offers.
The 2025 edge from Charles Henderson in Troy, Ala., left with underclassman MVP honors and his first SEC offer.
“It meant a lot,” said Grady. “It showed me that all my hard work is paying off.”
Following the camp, Grady was able to tour Jordan-Hare Stadium and spend more time with several AU coaches including Roc Bellantoni.
It was his first visit to Auburn but he plans to return including for a game or two this fall.
“It was huge. I’ll definitely be back,” said Grady.
Grady, 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, got some good tips from Bellantoni during the camp and said head coach Bryan Harsin also came by to cheer him on as he excelled during 1-on-1’s.
“It was just fast-paced. It was a good camp,” said Grady. “They coached me up a lot. They were just telling me good job and all that stuff.”
Grady earned his first two offers from Alabama State and Alabama A&M. He was also a standout at a Georgia camp last week, and plans to camp at Troy Thursday.
He played in six games as freshman at Charles Henderson last fall totaling 60 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and six sacks.