Edge underclassman MVP earns offer

“It meant a lot,” said Grady. “It showed me that all my hard work is paying off.”

The 2025 edge from Charles Henderson in Troy, Ala., left with underclassman MVP honors and his first SEC offer.

AUBURN | Zion Grady came into Auburn’s offensive line/defensive line camp Wednesday with two SWAC offers.

Following the camp, Grady was able to tour Jordan-Hare Stadium and spend more time with several AU coaches including Roc Bellantoni.

It was his first visit to Auburn but he plans to return including for a game or two this fall.

“It was huge. I’ll definitely be back,” said Grady.

Grady, 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, got some good tips from Bellantoni during the camp and said head coach Bryan Harsin also came by to cheer him on as he excelled during 1-on-1’s.

“It was just fast-paced. It was a good camp,” said Grady. “They coached me up a lot. They were just telling me good job and all that stuff.”

Grady earned his first two offers from Alabama State and Alabama A&M. He was also a standout at a Georgia camp last week, and plans to camp at Troy Thursday.

He played in six games as freshman at Charles Henderson last fall totaling 60 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and six sacks.