AuburnSports - EARLY SIGNING DAY HQ

The three-day early signing period begins Wednesday and Auburn is expected to sign at least 10. It's a small group, for sure, but not bad when taking into consideration Auburn is without a permanent head coach.

Some commits have decided to wait until February to sign. They want to see who the next head coach will be, along with which, if any, assistant coaches will be retained. The same can be said for a handful of Auburn's top targets. Still, it should be an exciting day and we'll have all the news for you right here.

*** BREAKING NEWS *** All the news throughout the day will be posted here, including signings, commitments and announcements.

*** ANNOUNCEMENTS TO TRACK *** 10 a.m. CT: Defensive end George Wilson choosing Auburn or Florida State. (Prediction) 11 a.m. CT: Lineman Ian Mathews choosing Auburn or Georgia Tech. (Prediction) 6 p.m. CT: Running back Armoni Goodwin choosing Auburn or LSU.



** SIGNED NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT WITH AUBURN *** Recruits' profile capsules will be moved here after they have signed their NLI with Auburn.





*** COMMITTED, NOT YET SIGNED ***

*** COMMITS WAITING UNTIL FEBRUARY TO SIGN ***