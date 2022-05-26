Early signees bring flexibility to backcourt

But getting caught up in all the latest transfer and recruiting news and the potential of filling out one final roster spot can distract from the work Bruce Pearl and his staff did back last summer and fall.

They nearly added a third from freshman Julian Phillips, who chose Tennessee instead.

AUBURN | Auburn has added some key pieces to its roster since the end of the season in freshman signee Yohan Traore and transfer Johni Broome.

The Tigers signed two guards in the November early period in Tre Donaldson and Chance Westry. Both are due to report soon and start workouts with their new teammates.

“Chance gives us great flexibility,” said Pearl. “He can play 1, 2 or 3. I'm anxious to see — I mean, he's a natural wing, but he's really good with the ball in his hands. Can he challenge Zep and Wendell and Tre? Tre is more of a point guard, but Tre can do things with or without the ball also.”

Those two additions give Auburn a deep backcourt with plenty of experience and a lot of competition. At point guard, graduate Zep Jasper and junior Wendell Green return. Junior K.D. Johnson returns at the 2, and senior Allen Flanigan (most likely) and junior Chris Moore return at the 3 and 4.

“I think the competition is going to be great in the summer,” said Pearl. “Wendell is going to be a point guard. Tre can play 1 and 2. Zep can play 1 and 2. Chance can play 1, 2 or 3. So there will be some real good competition and some opportunities to move some guys around a lot.”

Auburn will go on a three-game summer tour in Israel from July 31 to Aug. 10.