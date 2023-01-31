Early offer for 2025 CB
Shamar Arnoux had an idea of what to expect coming to Auburn's Junior Day over the weekend.
The 2025 defensive back had been in talks with the coaching staff for some time, and when Zac Etheridge visited his school and invited him to junior day, he felt that something was on the horizon.
Arnoux headed to Auburn, and in turn, left with an offer.
"I was just happy, because that’s what I was looking forward to coming down to campus," Arnoux said.
During Arnoux's visit, he toured the Tigers' new football-only facility and listed to Auburn's coaching staff speak. It's what stuck out about his visit.
"They let us a little more deep into their personal life and how they go on, based on the relationship with the recruits, kids," Arnoux said.
Among the coaching staff, Arnoux spent the most time with Etheridge and defensive backs coach Wesley "Crime Dawg" McGriff. What grabs his attention about the two?
"Their ability to have a personal and open conversation with the recruits," Arnoux said.
With several years left in his recruitment, Arnoux is just starting to get it rolling. The cornerback from Roswell, Ga., already has 17 offers, but is focused on exploring every option.
"What’s important to me about this is expanding," Arnoux said. "Most people are born somewhere and then they stay there their whole life. Just like going across the country, going to different schools."