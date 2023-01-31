Shamar Arnoux had an idea of what to expect coming to Auburn's Junior Day over the weekend.

The 2025 defensive back had been in talks with the coaching staff for some time, and when Zac Etheridge visited his school and invited him to junior day, he felt that something was on the horizon.

Arnoux headed to Auburn, and in turn, left with an offer.

"I was just happy, because that’s what I was looking forward to coming down to campus," Arnoux said.