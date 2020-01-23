PROJECTION : Bryant is the likely starter at strongside end assuming he doesn’t play Buck, but Walker should be able to earn a spot in the playing rotation and be a valuable contributor in the 2020 season.

THE SKINNY : Walker had 29 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks as a senior at Schley County High School in Ellaville, Ga. Gus Malzahn compared him to Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson as freshmen and that’s a good sign Walker will be able to compete for immediate playing time at strongside defensive end. He certainly has the skillset and determination to be a contributor right away. Davidson has manned that position the last four years and the competition to replace him will be wide open at the start of spring drills including Walker, Big Kat Bryant, Caleb Johnson and Colby Wooden.

DE ROMELLO HEIGHT, 6-4, 217

THE SKINNY: Height was a huge Signing Day pickup for Auburn after he flipped from Miami. He had 16 sacks as a senior at Dublin (Ga.) High School. The Tigers are in desperate need for pass rushers and Height fits the bill for a future difference-maker at the position with his reach and quick first step. He’ll be competing with T.D. Moultry, Derick Hall and perhaps Wooden or Bryant at Buck this spring. Auburn could also look to bring in a JUCO or graduate transfer in at the position this summer.

PROJECTION: Height gains valuable experience during spring drills, adds a lot of strength and size over the summer and becomes an important part of the playing rotation at Buck this fall.

DB LADARIUS TENNISON, 5-10, 195

THE SKINNY: Tennison is a little undersized but is physical and fast with a ball-hawking mentality. He had 98 tackles and 24 tackles-for-loss as a senior at Rockledge (Fla.) High School. Tennison is also a standout punt and kick returner and could help Auburn in that area too. He was recruited as a nickel and will have an opportunity to play right away or even win a starting position this spring and fall.

PROJECTION: Tennison steps right into the playing rotation at nickel and dime and even starts some games as a true freshman this fall.

DB CHRIS THOMPSON JR., 6-1, 201

THE SKINNY: Thompson is a physical safety with the experience and maturity to contribute early in his career. Auburn is losing both of its starting safeties, but returns its top two backups in Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday. who are likely to be the starters in 2020. The backup safety positions should be up for grabs in the spring and fall, however.

PROJECTION: Thompson picks up the defense quickly and earns the trust of the coaching staff to play as a true freshman as a backup safety and on special teams.

