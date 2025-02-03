Every Auburn visit 'great time' for 5-star safety

"It was a great experience, seeing a great basketball game," Edwards said. "Just being there, being in the atmosphere of Auburn University is a great time, you know what I'm saying. I suggest that for any other recruits to come see what Auburn got to offer."

The five-star safety out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., made the trip to Auburn last weekend, along with some of his teammates, as he continues to familiarize himself with the Plains. It was his second ever trip to Auburn, and just like the first one, it didn't disappoint.

Edwards, who just picked up his fifth star in the latest Rivals rankings release, spent a lot of time with new Auburn safeties coach TJ Rushing, who took over the role after Charles Kelly left for the head coaching job at Jacksonville State.

"[Rushing] did a good job when he was in the meeting room," Edwards said. "He's real heavy on building relationships with his recruits. Top safeties in the country were all in one room, just learning off each other, seeing their strengths, their weaknesses. Coach Rushing is telling us what we can impact as a freshman at Auburn University or in college football."

Auburn's opened a pipeline into St. Frances Academy, signing three players from the school in the 2025 class (Blake Woodby, Bryce Deas and Darrion Smith) and signing an additional alum out of the transfer portal this winter in Durell Robinson. Not to mention the Tigers hold a commitment from 2026 safety Wayne Henry and have entered the mix for Maryland defensive end commit Zion Elee.

Seeing familiar faces on campus certainly gives him a reason to take a deep look at Auburn.

"Auburn is definitely on my list," Edwards said. "Just having the guys like Wayne, Zion Elee, Blake Woodby, Bryce Deas, Darrion Smith, and Durell Robinson here with us. It's definitely a move I would consider taking."

With a couple of trips to Auburn logged, the atmosphere sticks out to him, sure, but it's also his relationship with the coaching staff.

"Every time I come up here, it's always a great time," Edwards said. "I always have a great time with coaches, me having a conversation with Coach (Hugh) Freeze, sitting in his office, just him letting me know what type of impact I can make as a freshman and what I can do, what Auburn has to offer me, what I have to offer to Auburn."

Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff are other members on staff he's familiar with.

"Coach Durkin was my defensive coordinator coach at University of Maryland," Edwards said. "He's self-explanatory, one of the best defensive coaches in college football. His resume is one of a kind. The guys he’s produced, Coach Crime, one of a kind. Now he's going to start coaching one of my best friends, Blake Woodby. Blake loves the coach. Blake would never steer me the wrong way."