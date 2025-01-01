Cardwell grateful for first double-double

“It’s something I’ve prayed for, something that I just couldn’t grasp. It really frustrated me,” said Cardwell. “And at the end of the day, it’s not something I did differently. It’s something the Lord allowed.

The senior had 12 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 2 Auburn close out non-conference play with an 87-58 win over Monmouth.

“I’m just grateful I was on the receiving end of a double-double after seeing so many guys before me get double-doubles. I’m just grateful that it was my turn. It feels great.”

Cardwell has excelled defensively throughout his career but until Monday night, he had just one double-digit rebounding game with 10 against Missouri in 2023, and three double-digit scoring games including 18 against Memphis in the championship game of the Maui Invitational.

He had 10 points and eight rebounds against Ohio State a couple of weeks ago.

“I'm actually really excited seeing another guy just get an accomplishment,” said Chad Baker-Mazara. “I never knew he never had a double-double. I would've thought already he had a couple, but I'm proud of him.

“That's something that we really expect from him, so that should just be a baseline for him, and now from here, we need a couple more. I'm just proud of him, and I just want to see him do that and just keep doing more.”