"It was great, I enjoyed the new defense, Coach Durkin, got to talk to Coach Durkin today," Hopson said. "Feel like it’s a great defense and they got something good going here today."

That's why it was important for Hopson to see for himself what the Tigers look like under new defensive coordinator DJ Durkin Thursday, as the four-star made the trip to the Plains.

Things were a little different the last time Jarcoby Hopson visited Auburn.

Although Hopson is listed as a safety, Auburn is recruiting the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Mississippi native as a linebacker, hence why Durkin sat down to meet with him.

"The talk went great," Hopson said. "He was telling me just be patient, I can be a great linebacker one day and Auburn will be a good fit for me."

What exactly did Hopson see and learn out of Durkin's defense while on the trip?

"It’s a lot of flying around," Hopson said. "It’s sideline to sideline. Lot of guys going different places, the linebackers moving, d-line moving, safeties moving, nickels moving. It’s not just a stand-still defense, it’s moving around."

Hopson was sure to keep an eye on a couple of veteran linebackers like Austin Keys and Eugene Asante while watching practice.

Meanwhile, Hopson also covered what got him back on campus.

"The coaches and every time I come it’s love," Hopson said. "I’m from Mississippi and Coach (Hugh) Freeze is from Mississippi, so the bond just clicked. His message was just stay patient in this recruiting process, keep my head straight, Auburn loves me here and stay focused."

The feeling is mutual, as Hopson listed Auburn as one of the four schools that truly have his attention right now. Missouri, Arkansas and Ole Miss are the others, and he has official visits set up with all three.

He'll return to Auburn June 14-16 for his official visit with the Tigers.

"They sit high in the picture for sure," Hopson said on where Auburn sits. "There’s three more other schools that sit high in position, but Auburn’s there for sure."