Durkin giving '26 LB commit 'great feeling about Auburn'

"Everything’s going great in my recruitment," Toodle said. "I felt very appreciative of Coach Durkin coming down on his off week, even though he could have went anywhere else, but he came down to see me. I felt very appreciative of that."

One of which was Shadarius Toodle , the No. 45 player in the country who committed to the Tigers during Big Cat Weekend. Four months later, things are just as smooth.

The Auburn defensive coordinator and linebackers coach decided to take a trip to the southern part of the state to visit with some of his commits.

DJ Durkin could have gone anywhere during Auburn's bye week a couple weeks ago.

The two spent time talking about Auburn's defense and how Durkin envisions Toodle as being someone that the Tigers can use in multiple ways. Durkin feels like Toodle can be a pass rusher, run stopper and someone who can contribute early.

"I love Coach Durkin, I love his energy. I love how he gets on to his players," Toodle said. "He’s just giving me a great feeling about Auburn."

One of the main reasons is seeing the on-field success of Durkin's defense.

"Their defense is very good," Toodle said. "Some points I feel like I could fit in the defense and I love what Coach Durkin is doing with the linebackers at Auburn."

There's still a long way to go before signing day for the 2026 class, so it makes sense that programs still reach out to the four-star out of Mobile. South Carolina, Florida, Louisville, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are still showing love to Toodle. He'll go on visits to some other places when the time is right, but still feels confident in his commitment with Auburn.

"It’s 100% with Auburn, still committed, still love it," Toodle said. "I love everything about Auburn."

The Tigers' season isn't discouraging for him, either. Instead, he sees a real need and wants to help as soon as possible.

"It gets me going to want to go to Auburn early and commit to Auburn and work harder to get on the field to help Auburn," Toodle said.