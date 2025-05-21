Durkin and scheme sticking out to 4-star LB

"It was great," he said. "They just re-emphasized how much of a priority I am here, especially in the linebacker room. Coach (DJ) Durkin being a defensive coordinator and the linebacker coach definitely helps a lot. He went over his scheme with me and I think it's definitely something I can fit in."

Balogoun-Ali was last on campus for Big Cat at the beginning of April, his first trip to Auburn. Just over a month later, he took his official visit, and the Tigers made sure to roll out the red carpet.

Feeling wanted by a program is an important factor in his recruitment, along with an opportunity to play early. Durkin serving as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach is also a plus, with Durkin the thing that sticks out the most about Auburn.

"He's a really intelligent dude," Balogoun said. "He's the defensive coordinator. The scheme that they're putting in, so him and the scheme. Then just the linebacker room is not that strong right now. And it's in the SEC, so you put all that together and it's a good fit."

With one previous visit logged, he learned more about Auburn traditions like Tiger Walk and what the program can help with outside of football.

"Getting jobs, getting micro-internships and stuff like that," Balogoun-Ali said.

Two other programs have been pencilled in on his schedule, as Kentucky and North Carolina will both host him on official visits. He's still trying to figure out the rest of the summer schedule, but Auburn is "probably top five right now" following his official with the Tigers.

There is an initial timeline for a decision for the four-star.

"I want to be committed by the end of August," Balogoun-Ali said. "If not, by week three."