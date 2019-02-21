AUBURN | In his first start of the season, Malik Dunbar gave Auburn exactly what it needed.

The senior, who has served as a spark off the bench for the first 25 games, scored all eight of his points in the first 4:22 of the game, grabbed five rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals and just two turnovers in 22 minutes. More importantly, he helped the Tigers to an early 21-1 lead in a 79-56 win over Arkansas.



“He handled it well,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Offensively, better than he was defensively early in that game. I’m glad he got his name called and got a chance to get in that starting lineup.



“Obviously, Samir (Doughty) is coming back from a foot injury, and I thought Samir’s attitude was really good. He was excited for Malik to be able to start and that’s what developing a good chemistry is all about.”