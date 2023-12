All three have signed as part of the Tigers' early signing day action.

Former Duke linebacker Dorian Mausi has signed with Auburn, head coach Hugh Freeze announced during his press conference Wednesday. Mausi is the third transfer into the program, joining wide receiver Robert Lewis and defensive lineman Gage Keys.

Mausi was a three-star recruit out of Detroit, part of Duke's 2020 recruiting class. He spent four seasons with the Blue Devils, before entering the transfer portal.

His most productive season was this past fall, where he recorded 61 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks with one interception. He ended his career with 44 games played and a total of 193 tackles.

Mausi visited Auburn over the weekend, signed with Auburn Wednesday and will provide depth at linebacker for the Tigers next fall.