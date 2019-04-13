AUBURN | Auburn has picked up a commitment from a dual-threat quarterback.

Chayil Garnett, one of the top quarterbacks in Florida, announced Saturday that he’s committed to the Tigers.

Garnett’s commitment comes just two weeks after receiving an offer from Auburn. The Tigers offered the quarterback during a multi-day visit in late March.

“I really like Auburn,” Garnett said. “The facilities are top-notch, as are the coaches and the environment. It’s a great family environment. Everybody knows each other and respects each other. It’s just a great place.”