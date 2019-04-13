Dual-threat quarterback commits to Auburn
AUBURN | Auburn has picked up a commitment from a dual-threat quarterback.
Chayil Garnett, one of the top quarterbacks in Florida, announced Saturday that he’s committed to the Tigers.
Garnett’s commitment comes just two weeks after receiving an offer from Auburn. The Tigers offered the quarterback during a multi-day visit in late March.
“I really like Auburn,” Garnett said. “The facilities are top-notch, as are the coaches and the environment. It’s a great family environment. Everybody knows each other and respects each other. It’s just a great place.”
Garnett, who attended Auburn’s A-Day game, committed to Auburn over offers from Duke, UCF, Southern Miss, Harvard, Cornell and FAU, among others.
Garnett is the seventh commitment in Auburn’s 2020 class and first quarterback. The Tigers are expected to sign just one quarterback in the class.
As a junior, Garnett completed 126-of-206 passes (61%) for 2,028 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 336 yards and four scores.
COMMITTED!! Love it or Hate it!🦅 pic.twitter.com/n9HlGiElPC— Chayil Garnett 8️⃣ (@chayil_garnett) April 13, 2019