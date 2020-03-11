AUBURN | Dual-threat quarterback Kaidon Salter visited Auburn on Tuesday. It was in the middle of spring break. All of the students were gone and most of the coaches. It didn’t matter. “It was great,” Salter said. “We checked out the dorms, the facilities, the academics … we saw everything. It was great even without the people being there. I know it will be real pumped up when the people are there. I loved the atmosphere and the few coaches I did meet.”

One of the few coaches Salter met with was Gus Malzahn. “He was great,” Salter said. “He was telling me how well I would fit in their offense. He thinks I’m the man to be able to beat Alabama after Bo Nix leaves.” Salter, from Cedar Hill, Texas, made the trip with his parents and two younger siblings. It’s a trip Salter plans to take again soon. “I’ll definitely be back for an official visit,” Salter said. “I loved it. I loved the facilities, the academics, the history. (Offensive coordinator/area recruiter) Coach (Chad) Morris wasn’t there, but he’s my guy. He’s from Dallas and we have a great relationship.”

Salter doesn’t plan to wait long before taking his official visits.

“I want to be done with my visits after my spring ball and make my decision early in the summer,” he said. Salter lists a top group of Auburn, Tennessee, Baylor, South Carolina and Arkansas. He’s visiting South Carolina on Wednesday and Tennessee on Thursday. As a junior, Salter completed 100-of-162 passes (62%) for 1,727 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 278 yards on 54 carries (5.1 avg.) and six touchdowns.