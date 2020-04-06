Auburn has moved to the top of the list for one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2021 class. Kyron Drones, from Shadow Creek near Houston, Texas, has yet to visit Auburn, but that doesn’t stop him from naming the Tigers his leader. “They are at the top,” Drones said. “Auburn is No. 1. They have been talking to me the most, recruiting me hard. They have been straightforward with me from the beginning and I really like the coaches.”

That includes new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Chad Morris, who recruits the state of Texas for Auburn. Drones and Morris have developed a strong bond, one that dates back to Morris’ time as head coach at Arkansas. “I talked to Coach Morris and Coach (Gus) Malzahn a few days ago, but I mainly talk to Coach Morris,” Drones said. “Coach Morris is a cool dude and is very straightforward with me. We talk a lot. He’s been checking on me every couple of days and has been recruiting me since he was at Arkansas.”