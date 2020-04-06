Dual-threat QB from Texas has Auburn 'at the top'
Auburn has moved to the top of the list for one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2021 class.
Kyron Drones, from Shadow Creek near Houston, Texas, has yet to visit Auburn, but that doesn’t stop him from naming the Tigers his leader.
“They are at the top,” Drones said. “Auburn is No. 1. They have been talking to me the most, recruiting me hard. They have been straightforward with me from the beginning and I really like the coaches.”
That includes new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Chad Morris, who recruits the state of Texas for Auburn. Drones and Morris have developed a strong bond, one that dates back to Morris’ time as head coach at Arkansas.
“I talked to Coach Morris and Coach (Gus) Malzahn a few days ago, but I mainly talk to Coach Morris,” Drones said. “Coach Morris is a cool dude and is very straightforward with me. We talk a lot. He’s been checking on me every couple of days and has been recruiting me since he was at Arkansas.”
Drones planned to visit Auburn last week, but had to cancel after the NCAA enforced a dead period due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He will make the visit as soon as possible, hopefully during the summer.
Drones doesn’t plan to make a commitment before then.
“I’m not going to commit during all this,” Drones said. “I still want to visit all the schools I can and try and make a decision before my senior season, maybe in July or August.”
Drones said Arkansas and Vanderbilt round out his top three.
“Those are the schools that are recruiting me the hardest right now,” Drones said.
As a junior, Drones completed 199-of-345 passes (58%) for 3,390 yards with 46 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed for 825 yards and 18 touchdowns on 134 carries (6.2 avg.).