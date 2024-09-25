PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Dual-threat dilemma

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Auburn has had its share of trouble against dual-threat quarterbacks the last two weeks.

They’ll face a similar challenge this Saturday against Oklahoma true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr., who has rushed for 32 yards on 14 carries in limited action this season.

The nation’s No. 3 dual-threat quarterback out of Emerson in Dallas, Texas in the 2024 class, Hawkins Jr. totaled 4,211 all-purpose yards and 55 touchdowns with only three interceptions in 15 games as a senior. That total included 1,172 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing.

Auburn's defense had a tough time containing Green.
Auburn's defense had a tough time containing Green. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)
“He’s certainly somebody that is dynamic with his legs. He’s extremely fast and extremely talented,” said Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante. “As a linebacker, I’m excited to get the challenge to go against him. He’s certainly somebody you must key in all forms of the game — throwing the ball and running the ball.”

Hawkins Jr. took over for starter Jackson Arnold in the second quarter of a 25-15 loss to Tennessee last Saturday, completing 11 of 18 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 22 yards.

“I feel like he wants to tuck the ball. He's a pretty good quarterback,” said AU safety Jerrin Thompson, who transferred from Texas. “He has a good arm. He can throw it. I'm very familiar with this offense and what they like to do. So as a defense, if we can disguise looks and give him some hard time reading the defense, it'd be an exciting night.”

In Auburn's 45-19 win over New Mexico, quarterback Devon Dampier ran for 31 yards on five carries. He wasn’t sacked on 44 pass attempts. In a 24-14 loss to Arkansas, quarterback Taylen Green gained 80 yards on 18 carries, which included three sacks for a loss of 38 yards.

Green had some devastating runs on third and fourth down.

“We'll continue to study how others are trying to stop to see if we can find something that helps us in that regard,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze of Green. “When you get an athletic guy like him, he presents a different challenge.”

Green converted a 3rd and 10 with a 22-yard scramble and had a 16-yard run on the Razorbacks opening drive of the game. He converted a 4th and 3 with a 6-yard run on Arkansas’ first touchdown drive and had 13-yard run on 2nd and 11 at the end of the first half.

Green converted a 3rd and 10 with an 11-yard scramble on UA’s second touchdown drive, which ended on a 58-yard TD pass as Green evaded the rush, drawing in AU’s secondary, which left receiver Isaiah Sategna wide open behind the defense.

On Arkansas’ long, game-clinching touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, he converted a 3rd and 4 with a 6-yard run.

“I know one thing D-line is trying to improve is keeping the quarterback in the pocket and not letting him collapse the pocket,” said Thompson. “And for us as a secondary, just when he does get out of pocket, we have to stay on our men and what we like to call plaster our man. So just being disciplined is basically what we need to do.”

Auburn wraps up a five-game homestand against No. 21 Oklahoma Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

