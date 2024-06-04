Two-sport star excels at Auburn camp
AUBURN | Cole Crawford doesn’t know if he’ll be playing football or baseball in college, or perhaps both.
But the 2027 tight end/linebacker and catcher/first baseman from Cartersville, Ga., will have plenty of options when the time comes to make a decision.
Crawford, 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, already has football offers from Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, USC, Minnesota, Louisville, UCF and FAU.
New baseball recruiting rules don’t allow contact from college coaches until Aug. 1 of a prospect’s junior year.
“Definitely right now trying to play both as much as possible. Trying to find what I’m better at or like more for later on in high school and going into college,” said Crawford.
As a freshman, Crawford caught five passes for 79 yards, and had 33 tackles, 5.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks. While his baseball stats weren’t available, he’s rated by Perfect Game as the No. 3 baseball prospect in the state of Georgia for the 2027 class.
Crawford attended Auburn’s camp Sunday where he participated in a private workout with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua and another elite 2027 prospect, Xavier Tiller from Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Ga.
"It was very cool being able to see everything and getting good work in with the big boy from Langston Hughes. We got to know each other really well,” said Crawford.
Crawford enjoyed getting 1-on-1 coaching from Aigamaua.
“It was very valuable, and not doing all this other stuff and mixing in with 30 other guys. It was very valuable just having me and him working out together,” said Crawford.
Crawford plans to take his time making a decision.