AUBURN | Cole Crawford doesn’t know if he’ll be playing football or baseball in college, or perhaps both. But the 2027 tight end/linebacker and catcher/first baseman from Cartersville, Ga., will have plenty of options when the time comes to make a decision. Crawford, 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, already has football offers from Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, USC, Minnesota, Louisville, UCF and FAU.

Auburn is recruiting Crawford as a tight end. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

New baseball recruiting rules don’t allow contact from college coaches until Aug. 1 of a prospect’s junior year. “Definitely right now trying to play both as much as possible. Trying to find what I’m better at or like more for later on in high school and going into college,” said Crawford. As a freshman, Crawford caught five passes for 79 yards, and had 33 tackles, 5.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks. While his baseball stats weren’t available, he’s rated by Perfect Game as the No. 3 baseball prospect in the state of Georgia for the 2027 class. Crawford attended Auburn’s camp Sunday where he participated in a private workout with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua and another elite 2027 prospect, Xavier Tiller from Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Ga.