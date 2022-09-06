As Bryan Harsin explained, this isn't the first time he's played two quarterbacks. The Auburn coach also dismisses the idea that playing multiple quarterbacks in the same game is a sign that the signal-callers aren't good or that there is an ongoing controversy. For Harsin, it is about finding a role for players that deserve to be on the field and, as his players said, doesn't interrupt the flow of the game.

"It doesn't really make a huge difference to me or really the rest of the offensive line," center Tate Johnson said. "It's not the craziest thing in the world to me."

In Saturday's season-opening win against Mercer, T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford both saw snaps at the quarterback position. It wasn't a surprise to anyone on the team and, if you listen to the Tigers, not a problem.

"It doesn't really impact us, necessarily, as far as calling plays and doing all that," he said. "We have packages. We have plays. Both guys can run the set of plays that we have in the game plan if we want to keep one guy in."

Finley, listed as Auburn's starting quarterback, took 38 snaps against the Bears, most coming in the first half and beginning of the second. It didn't take long for Ashford to see the field, though, with the Oregon transfer entering on the fourth offensive play of the game, rushing for eight yards. And, with Ashford taking all of the snaps following the lightning delay, it wasn't a case of Finley getting benched. Instead, it was more of getting the speedy quarterback reps.

The game plan will likely look the same as the Tigers host San Jose State on Saturday evening. Johnson, responsible for snapping the ball to both quarterbacks, doesn't mind the switching of quarterbacks during drives. In fact, he is sure the coaches are doing what is best for the team.

"I think it'll work as long as it helps us win," Johnson said. "I think these coaches are great coaches, and they're going to do anything that they think will help us win."

Left guard Brandon Council is on the same page as his fellow offensive lineman.

"In my opinion, it's the same," he said. "The quarterback is going to set up, and we're going to have to protect him. It just comes down to that. There's no difference."