“Losing Big V is a loss to our football team and we have to replace that kind of guy,” said Eagles Executive Vice President and General Manager Howie Roseman of losing top backup Halapoulivaati Vaitai in free agency. “We’re very optimistic that Jack Driscoll can do that. He played right tackle at Auburn. We think he can play, really, all five spots if we needed. He can snap as well.”

Driscoll, who started 25 games at right tackle after transferring from UMass, is expected to serve primarily as a backup guard and center.

AUBURN | The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t counting on Jack Driscoll or Prince Tega Wanogho to start, at least not right away, but the Super Bowl LII champions do expect the former Auburn standouts to fill key roles on the offensive line.

Driscoll, who was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round, made playing center and guard a priority during his pre-draft workouts thanks to some valuable advice from two of his former coaches at Auburn — J.B. Grimes and Kendall Simmons.

“They both just said to me, ‘Look, you might be able to play tackle in the NFL and you probably can, but at the same time, look, a lot of teams will see you as an interior guy — center or guard.’ The more you can do, the more valuable you are to a team,” Driscoll said.

“If you can only play one position, you’re not really that valuable. Being able to snap, step and set at center is really valuable. I wanted to create the most value I could and show a team that I’m worthy of one of their draft picks and that’s why I worked really hard on the center position, snapping and just making sure I got it down.”

In addition to losing Big V, who served as a backup at both tackle and guard, Philadelphia is expected to replace nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters with last year’s first round pick, Andre Dillard, at left tackle. Peters is currently a free agent. Three-time Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce, whose contract runs through the end of 2021, is 32 and could be approaching retirement.

Wanogho, who fell to the sixth round due to postseason meniscus surgery on his knee, is expected to get work as a swing tackle, backing up both the left and right sides. He started 32 games at left tackle for AU over the last three seasons.

Philadelphia starting right tackle, Lane Johnson, is a three-time Pro Bowler who will turn 30 next week.

“He was a left tackle that we really liked his feet and his quickness and his ability to run off the ball and anchor in the pass game,” said Eagles Vice President of Player Personnel Andy Weidl. “We love the competitiveness he played with and he’s a guy who didn’t let up one sack this year. Really efficient in pass protection. We think he fits our profile of offensive linemen that can run, get out in space, pass protect and anchor when called upon to protect the quarterback.

“We saw an opportunity with him and credit Howie for jumping on it. Everybody that went in there had pretty consistent grades across the board on him so it was a great job by the scouts identifying him and then by Howie executing the pick.”