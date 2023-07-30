Spencer Dowland didn't know what to expect when he arrived for Auburn's Big Cat Weekend on Saturday. Sure, he had been to Junior Day on the Plains, but for this event, he wasn't sure what would happen. He left feeling wanted by this Auburn coaching staff. "I enjoyed being with Coach Thornton, Coach Cox, and especially Coach Simmons," the 2025 offensive tackle said. "I really like all those guys and being out here and building a connection. I can tell they definitely seem interested."

The Athens, Ala., native especially bonded with new offensive line coach Jake Thornton due to similar backgrounds. They both grew up in families where the parents didn't play sports, forming a quick relationship between the two. "His options were to either go to work or try to get a scholarship, and I think me and him definitely fit that," Dowland said. And, despite growing up just three-plus hours north of Auburn, the 3-star recruit wasn't too familiar with Auburn before recent visits. He will learn even more when he visits for a game this fall, which he said will happen.