Double double-doubles from Auburn’s bigs

“Dylan and Johni were just too physically dominant,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl.

The Auburn seniors each had double-doubles to lead the top-ranked Tigers to a 92-82 win over the Rebels.

It was double, double the fun for Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell at No. 23 Ole Miss Saturday.

For Broome, a leading candidate for National Player of the Year, it was the 73rd double-double of his career. He had 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.

Cardwell recorded just the second double-double of his career with 10 points, a career-high 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

“Last game at LSU, I was disappointed in my performance. Then I attacked today,” said Cardwell. “We knew we were taller than them coming in, and that was going to be our focal point, just getting second-chance rebounds.”

Broome and Cardwell were key in AU dominating on the boards with a 41-30 rebounding advantage. The Tigers had 15 offensive rebounds, which led to 17 second-chance points.

“I mean, that wins. It travels. It wins. It's every night,” said Pearl of AU’s dominating inside game. “Great win. Proud of the kids.”

Auburn, which improved to 20-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC with its 13th consecutive win, returns to action Tuesday night against Oklahoma. Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.