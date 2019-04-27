The Jacksonville Jaguars added a workhorse for their interior defensive line.

Auburn defensive tackle Dontavius Russell, a four-year starter for the Tigers, finally heard his name called in the 2019 NFL Draft. Russell was taken in the seventh round by Jaguars with the 233rd overall pick.

Russell is the sixth Auburn player to be selected in this draft behind Jamel Dean, Jarrett Stidham, Darius Slayton, Deshaun Davis and Chandler Cox.

The 6-foot-3, 319-pound defensive tackle played in double-digit games all four seasons at Auburn — 50 appearances in total. One of the unsung heroes of Auburn's defenses accumulated 153 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and six sacks in his four seasons with the Tigers.