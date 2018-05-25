Deal, whom Rivals ranks the No. 24 tight end in the country, chose Auburn over Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, N.C. State and Ohio State, among others.

"I'm committing to Auburn University," Deal wrote on his Twitter account.

Emerald (Greenwood, S.C.) three-star Luke Deal announced on Friday his intent to sign with Auburn in December.

Auburn has received a commitment from a second tight end in the 2019 class.

Deal took two visits to Auburn in the spring, including an official visit April 27-29. Deal’s family joined him on the visits.



“(The official visit) was a great visit,” Deal said. “We got to go in-depth with the atmosphere and culture and I got to spend a lot of time with the players and coaches.”

Deal developed strong bonds with Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and tight ends coach Larry Porter. Lindsey and Porter visited Deal on Wednesday.

Deal’s relationships with Auburn’s coaches as well as the family atmosphere at Auburn were big factors in Deal’s decision.

“It’s like a great big family with big football, which is hard to find in college football,” Deal said.

Deal is Auburn’s eighth commitments in the 2019 class and second tight end, joining Warner Robins’ (Ga.) Tyler Fromm.