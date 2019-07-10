Does Auburn still lead for junior college OT Brenden Coffey?
Butte Community College (Calif.) offensive tackle Brenden Coffey took an official visit to Auburn in June and left with the Tigers on top.
A month later, nothing has changed.
“They’re still No. 1,” Coffey said.
Auburn’s position as his leader stems from Coffey’s visit. Coffey was on campus June 7-9 and the 48-hour stay left lasting memories.
“It was amazing,” Coffey said. “Auburn has a really nice home feel to it. When I got there, it didn’t really feel like a visit. It just felt like they were welcoming me. Their team looked really solid and they weren’t just focused on the football aspect. They were introducing me to everything and they weren’t trying to pressure me. They showed me the stadium and I thought that was absolutely magnificent. I got padded up in their gear and had a giant photoshoot and thought that was amazing. It felt really nice.”
Coffey said Auburn’s coaching staff also made a huge impression on him.
“The coaching staff really brought it all together for me,” Coffey said. “Each one that I met had so much personality and like to them. It really felt like I could be there forever. When I left, I was actually kind of sad because they were so amazing to me.”
Coffey has continued to stay in contact with Auburn offensive linen coach J.B. Grimes and area recruiter/offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. Coffey’s relationship with Grimes is another reason he’s high on Auburn.
“Coach Grimes is an amazing character,” Coffey said. “He has a lot of spirit and is probably one of the coolest people I’ve ever met. I really like him and Coach Dillingham and talk to both of them a lot.”
Although Auburn is No. 1 for Coffey, he isn’t ready to make a commitment. He has two other official visits set for late July.
“I’ll visit Utah July 25-26 and Oregon July 27-28,” Coffey said.
Auburn, Utah and Oregon are the main schools in Coffey’s recruitment and a commitment to one of them will come before the fall.
“I’m going to make my decision at the end of August,” Coffey said. “As of now, (Auburn, Utah and Oregon) are the main three. I don’t know yet if any others will be in there. It depends on if anyone else rolls in.”