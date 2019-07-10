Butte Community College (Calif.) offensive tackle Brenden Coffey took an official visit to Auburn in June and left with the Tigers on top.

A month later, nothing has changed.

“They’re still No. 1,” Coffey said.

Auburn’s position as his leader stems from Coffey’s visit. Coffey was on campus June 7-9 and the 48-hour stay left lasting memories.

“It was amazing,” Coffey said. “Auburn has a really nice home feel to it. When I got there, it didn’t really feel like a visit. It just felt like they were welcoming me. Their team looked really solid and they weren’t just focused on the football aspect. They were introducing me to everything and they weren’t trying to pressure me. They showed me the stadium and I thought that was absolutely magnificent. I got padded up in their gear and had a giant photoshoot and thought that was amazing. It felt really nice.”