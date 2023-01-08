"It’s the environment here," Johnson said on why he chose Auburn. "The people here are good. You can just walk through the town and people will just greet you just cause they’re good people here."

The Tigers gained the commitment from Purdue transfer Lawrence Johnson Sunday, just a few days after the defensive lineman visit Auburn. He chose Auburn over Ole Miss, where he visited this weekend.

Johnson was previously at Purdue for five seasons, where he recorded 88 tackles, 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman is the Tigers' third transfer commit over the last few days, after former Western Kentucky offensive lineman Gunner Britton committed to Auburn Thursday, Mosiah Nasili-Kite committed Saturday and DeMario Tolan did so earlier Sunday morning..

During Johnson's visit to Auburn, he got to know defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett. The two built up a relationship that will continue to grow once Johnson gets on campus.

"Coach Garrett and the rest of them, they’re just honest. They don’t just tell you what you want to hear, they tell you what you need to hear."