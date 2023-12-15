Dissecting Auburn's receivers
AUBURN | There may not be a position undergoing more change this offseason than wide receiver.
That’s especially true with three former Auburn receivers already entering the portal and the first portal commitment coming from a wideout.
Below is a breakdown of the current roster, how the commitments in the 2024 class fit in and what is needed and some key targets from the transfer portal.
CURRENT ROSTER
Malcolm Johnson, Jyaire Shorter and Omari Kelly have entered the portal, which leaves the Tigers a little thin at the position going into spring.
Here’s a look at the current depth chart without any newcomers and assuming there’s no further attrition…
|WIDE RECEIVER
|SLOT RECEIVER
|WIDE RECEIVER
|
Jr. Camden Brown
|
Gr. Ja’Varrius Johnson
|
Sr. Koy Moore
|
Jr. Jay Fair
|
So. Caleb Burton
Clearly, there’s a big need at the outside receiver positions and the slot is not as deep as it looks when AU goes four- or five-wide. Johnson is the most productive of the group but there’s no guarantee he’s returning in 2024. Fair stepped into a bigger role this fall and Burton showed promise in his first season after redshirting at Ohio State and transferring.
PROJECTED ROSTER
Things look much rosier when you add in Auburn’s five current commitments. Auburn has secured one of the best group of wide receivers in the 2024 class with Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons. It would’t be surprising if all four play next fall and a couple end up starting. The Tigers are also still pursuing 5-star Ryan Williams, who is currently committed to Alabama.
Auburn landed a commitment from Georgia State transfer Robert Lewis, who could play the slot or outside.
Here’s a look at a potential depth chart including the four freshmen and transfer…
|WIDE RECEIVER
|SLOT RECEIVER
|WIDE RECEIVER
|
Jr. Camden Brown
|
Gr. Ja’Varrius Johnson
|
Sr. Koy Moore
|
TFr. Cam Coleman -OR-
|
Jr. Jay Fair
|
Sr Robert Lewis
|
TFr. Perry Thompson
|
So. Caleb Burton
|
TFr. Malcolm Simmons
|
TFr. Bryce Cain
PORTAL NEEDS
Lewis was an important addition from the portal and the Tigers would like to bring in one more. The ideal candidate would be a veteran outside receiver with length and big-play potential, but with Lewis’ ability to play on the outside, it’s not a requirement. Two current targets including Caullin Lacy from South Alabama and Zavion Thomas from Mississippi State.