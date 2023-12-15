AUBURN | There may not be a position undergoing more change this offseason than wide receiver. That’s especially true with three former Auburn receivers already entering the portal and the first portal commitment coming from a wideout. Below is a breakdown of the current roster, how the commitments in the 2024 class fit in and what is needed and some key targets from the transfer portal.

Johnson led AU's receivers with 18.3 yards per catch and three TD's last fall. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

CURRENT ROSTER Malcolm Johnson, Jyaire Shorter and Omari Kelly have entered the portal, which leaves the Tigers a little thin at the position going into spring. Here’s a look at the current depth chart without any newcomers and assuming there’s no further attrition…

DEPTH CHART WIDE RECEIVER SLOT RECEIVER WIDE RECEIVER Jr. Camden Brown Gr. Ja’Varrius Johnson Sr. Koy Moore Jr. Jay Fair So. Caleb Burton

Clearly, there’s a big need at the outside receiver positions and the slot is not as deep as it looks when AU goes four- or five-wide. Johnson is the most productive of the group but there’s no guarantee he’s returning in 2024. Fair stepped into a bigger role this fall and Burton showed promise in his first season after redshirting at Ohio State and transferring. PROJECTED ROSTER Things look much rosier when you add in Auburn’s five current commitments. Auburn has secured one of the best group of wide receivers in the 2024 class with Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons. It would’t be surprising if all four play next fall and a couple end up starting. The Tigers are also still pursuing 5-star Ryan Williams, who is currently committed to Alabama. Auburn landed a commitment from Georgia State transfer Robert Lewis, who could play the slot or outside. Here’s a look at a potential depth chart including the four freshmen and transfer…

PROJECTED DEPTH CHART WIDE RECEIVER SLOT RECEIVER WIDE RECEIVER Jr. Camden Brown Gr. Ja’Varrius Johnson Sr. Koy Moore TFr. Cam Coleman -OR- Jr. Jay Fair Sr Robert Lewis TFr. Perry Thompson So. Caleb Burton TFr. Malcolm Simmons TFr. Bryce Cain