Dinson keeping his feet in the present
AUBURN | Jeremiah Dinson is ready to step into a leadership role on defense this season. In fact, the senior is already dispensing advice to Auburn’s younger players when it comes to preparing for the opener against Oregon Aug. 31.
In short, it’s way too early to even think about the Ducks right now.
“I could tell you we’re going to do this and win this, but we just have to win today, day by day. Just be where your feet are at,” Dinson said. “That’s what I kind of tell the guys today, just be where your feet are at and don’t worry about the season. That’s seven or eight months away.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen, but if you can win today and be the best you each and every day, we’ve got a great shot in the long run.”
And right now Dinson’s feet are, figuratively speaking, in the defensive playbook. He wants to improve on his 64 tackles, 4.0 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and three pass breakups from last season.
“A lot of guys are fast. A lot guys have good hips and change of direction. How smart can you be? I’m known to be a smart guy, but I can dig in the playbook way harder than I did last season,” he said. “I want to take that next step and learn the defense in and out.
“I want to know the stunts or who is blitzing from the linebacker spot or what that corner is doing. I just want to dig in that playbook because if I know what you’re doing before the ball is snapped then I won the play.”
Dinson’s got some pretty big shoes to fill in the leadership department with both linebacker Deshaun Davis and defensive lineman Dontavius Russell departing. Dinson took the first step last season calling the signals in the secondary.
“Being that vocal leader and lining guys up, I took up that role. I’m ready to take that to the next level this year,” Dinson said. “Obviously we don’t have Deshaun Davis, our point guy. He’s a guy I looked to and he’s not here anymore. I’m ready to fill in and take upon that role. I’ll be ready for it.”
Spring practice begins March 18.