AUBURN | Jeremiah Dinson is ready to step into a leadership role on defense this season. In fact, the senior is already dispensing advice to Auburn’s younger players when it comes to preparing for the opener against Oregon Aug. 31.

In short, it’s way too early to even think about the Ducks right now.



“I could tell you we’re going to do this and win this, but we just have to win today, day by day. Just be where your feet are at,” Dinson said. “That’s what I kind of tell the guys today, just be where your feet are at and don’t worry about the season. That’s seven or eight months away.



“We don’t know what’s going to happen, but if you can win today and be the best you each and every day, we’ve got a great shot in the long run.”