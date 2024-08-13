PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Wade finds better fit at guard

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | If there’s one thing that Dillon Wade likes most about his move from tackle to guard, it’s the opportunity to get down and dirty.

The Auburn senior made the move to left guard this year after starting at left tackle last season.

“First off, I get to put my hand in the ground now so I’m coming off the ground with more power,” said Wade. “It’s a lot less limitless as I’m going up against more guys my height.

Wade brings Auburn athleticism and experience at left guard.
Wade brings Auburn athleticism and experience at left guard. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“It fits me better for the next level because I can shut the space down quickly and that’s what we’re trying to do here.”

The move benefits Auburn, especially with the addition of massive transfer left tackle Percy Lewis, and should benefit Wade as he makes the case for playing on the next level.

“Although I thought he did a good job at tackle, he's more fit to play guard here and at the next level,” said AU offensive line coach Jake Thornton. “So it benefits him in the future, being able to show some versatility, which is what the National Football League is looking for.”

Wade, 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds, is part of an offensive line going into this fall with all five projected starters having started at least one SEC game.

The group has earned praise during camp.

“The offensive line, going against big Percy every day, going against Jeremiah (Wright), Dillon Wade — I think the offensive line is gonna be very special this year,” said junior defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker. “As they continue to come together and work hard each and every day, I think they're gonna start something this year. I think they're gonna be special.”

The Tigers added a lot of new pieces to the offense during the offseason and Wade can’t help but be excited for what he expects will be an improved offensive line and improved offense overall in his second season after transferring from Tulsa.

"From when we first started to now, we've improved every single day I'd say. It'll be something to watch,” said Wade.

Auburn will continue fall camp Tuesday morning.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZGlsbG9uLXdhZGUtZmluZHMtYmV0dGVyLWZpdC1hdC1ndWFyZC1h dWJ1cm4tdGlnZXJzLWZvb3RiYWxsLW9mZmVuc2l2ZS1saW5lIiwKICAgIGNz X2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAo ZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1l bnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdO YW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2Fk aW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdh eXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczov L3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUu aW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Nj cmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJj aC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhdWJ1 cm4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZkaWxsb24td2FkZS1maW5kcy1iZXR0 ZXItZml0LWF0LWd1YXJkLWF1YnVybi10aWdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwtb2ZmZW5z aXZlLWxpbmUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAi IC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=