“First off, I get to put my hand in the ground now so I’m coming off the ground with more power,” said Wade. “It’s a lot less limitless as I’m going up against more guys my height.

The Auburn senior made the move to left guard this year after starting at left tackle last season.

AUBURN | If there’s one thing that Dillon Wade likes most about his move from tackle to guard, it’s the opportunity to get down and dirty.

“It fits me better for the next level because I can shut the space down quickly and that’s what we’re trying to do here.”

The move benefits Auburn, especially with the addition of massive transfer left tackle Percy Lewis, and should benefit Wade as he makes the case for playing on the next level.

“Although I thought he did a good job at tackle, he's more fit to play guard here and at the next level,” said AU offensive line coach Jake Thornton. “So it benefits him in the future, being able to show some versatility, which is what the National Football League is looking for.”

Wade, 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds, is part of an offensive line going into this fall with all five projected starters having started at least one SEC game.

The group has earned praise during camp.

“The offensive line, going against big Percy every day, going against Jeremiah (Wright), Dillon Wade — I think the offensive line is gonna be very special this year,” said junior defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker. “As they continue to come together and work hard each and every day, I think they're gonna start something this year. I think they're gonna be special.”

The Tigers added a lot of new pieces to the offense during the offseason and Wade can’t help but be excited for what he expects will be an improved offensive line and improved offense overall in his second season after transferring from Tulsa.

"From when we first started to now, we've improved every single day I'd say. It'll be something to watch,” said Wade.

Auburn will continue fall camp Tuesday morning.