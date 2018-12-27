Dillingham: 'Key to football is understanding defense'
NASHVILLE | A serious knee injury ended Kenny Dillingham’s playing career, but that didn’t derail the high school linebacker from having a career in football.
He quickly moved up the coaching ranks, going from Memphis to Auburn as offensive coordinator earlier this month. But the 28-year old still applies many of the basics he learned playing and coaching on defense to his offensive schemes.
“I think the key to football is understanding defense, whether you coach offense or you coach defense,” Dillingham said. “I think offense stems from understanding what the defense is trying to take away, understanding why they’re trying to take it away and understanding the weakness of the defense.
“So I think in high school I was around some really good defensive coordinators, some really good defensive coaches, and that kind of stemmed me to want to try and take advantage of defense. And that’s kind of how I made that transition.”
Dillingham will be in the coaches’ box for Friday’s Music City Bowl game against Purdue where he'll assist head coach Gus Malzahn on down and distance and formations. He’s spent the last few weeks just getting to know Auburn’s players.
“I think the first thing I need to evaluate is the people and the players,” Dillingham said. “I’m just trying to build relationships right now. You can’t coach players that you don’t have relationships with. That’s the first and the most important thing in coaching, is the relationships that you build.
“I think right now, I joke around with the guys that I’m trying to learn names and trying to build relationships. I think that’s been the most valuable thing for me during bowl prep is learning names and building relationships and kind of figuring out what things make certain players tick. What things certain players respond too because as a coach, that’s what matters.”
Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT Friday on ESPN.
MORE MCB NOTES
** Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said his side of the ball is healthy for the bowl game other than defensive lineman Nick Coe, who underwent surgery after the end of the regular season.
“It is the healthiest we’ve been,” Steele said. “All the guys are healthy, and you can tell it in practice. Obviously, Nick is missing, but Big Kat and T.D. have done very well in practice sessions.”
** Steele said he’s concerned about Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm’s play-calling acumen.
“If you’re cheating something to take away something, he is very, very good at attacking in that series or soon after,” Steele said. “You’ve got have fixes in your game plan in terms of being able to adjust in all things because he will find when you’re trying to take things away, and know what’s exposed when you call that and attack you there. You can’t sit there and relax, he’ll throw a curve ball. He’s going to attack you.”
** Gus Malzahn was asked about the possibility of playing any backup quarterbacks in the bowl game.
“You know I think the very first thing is we're here to win the game. That's our approach,” Malzahn said. “Jarrett's been our guy. He's had a very good career the last two years with the team. We're just trying to build around his strength. As far as the younger guys, we'll see how the game unfolds and everything like that. Bottom line is we're trying to win the game.”
** Dillingham on his first look at Auburn’s three backup quarterbacks, which are all scheduled to return next season and battle for the starting position along with freshman Bo Nix.
“Obviously, game reps is something that they’ve lacked. But they’re guys that can throw the ball, that have quick releases, are both extremely athletic. I’ve been impressed so far, but from an outsider’s perspective, it’s hard to really—from a schematic and if they execute the offense—it’s hard to see how well they have grasped or how well the execute it when I haven’t been here all year to see it installed and to see how exactly we should look. Those are the things I’m learning myself, in terms of the coaching progressions and teaching progressions that I’m trying to pick up along those lines. But from a talent perspective, I think they’re very talented.”
** Malzahn on the health of Auburn’s running backs for the bowl game.
“Of course, you know, at times, we’ve had trouble running the football, like we’ve talked about this year. But all of our running backs are healthy. I think that’s a good thing. All of them will be ready to play.”