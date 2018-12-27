NASHVILLE | A serious knee injury ended Kenny Dillingham’s playing career, but that didn’t derail the high school linebacker from having a career in football. He quickly moved up the coaching ranks, going from Memphis to Auburn as offensive coordinator earlier this month. But the 28-year old still applies many of the basics he learned playing and coaching on defense to his offensive schemes.

“I think the key to football is understanding defense, whether you coach offense or you coach defense,” Dillingham said. “I think offense stems from understanding what the defense is trying to take away, understanding why they’re trying to take it away and understanding the weakness of the defense.

“So I think in high school I was around some really good defensive coordinators, some really good defensive coaches, and that kind of stemmed me to want to try and take advantage of defense. And that’s kind of how I made that transition.”

Auburn wrapped up its practices for the Music City Bowl on Wednesday. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

Dillingham will be in the coaches’ box for Friday’s Music City Bowl game against Purdue where he'll assist head coach Gus Malzahn on down and distance and formations. He’s spent the last few weeks just getting to know Auburn’s players. “I think the first thing I need to evaluate is the people and the players,” Dillingham said. “I’m just trying to build relationships right now. You can’t coach players that you don’t have relationships with. That’s the first and the most important thing in coaching, is the relationships that you build. “I think right now, I joke around with the guys that I’m trying to learn names and trying to build relationships. I think that’s been the most valuable thing for me during bowl prep is learning names and building relationships and kind of figuring out what things make certain players tick. What things certain players respond too because as a coach, that’s what matters.” Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT Friday on ESPN.