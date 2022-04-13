DiChiara slugging while living Auburn dream

Listening to DiChiara, it seems like it was his destiny to do this in an orange and blue uniform.

That turned out to be an excellent move for the Tigers this season as DiChiara has become the breakout star for Auburn and college baseball. Going into this weekend's series at Mississippi State, the Hoover native ranks third in the nation in batting average (.438) while blasting 11 home runs, 13 doubles and driving in 32 runs. Oh, and his slugging percentage of .917? Top in the country.

Butch Thompson was tired of seeing Sonny DiChiara continue to get hits against his team. So, when the Samford slugger hit the transfer portal this offseason, the Auburn coach did what any intelligent person would do: sign him up.

"We've been coming here to football games ever since I can remember," he said. "My mom went here, and she was a Diamond Doll for the baseball team. So obviously, I wanted to play here as a kid growing up. And so, when I went into the portal, they were one of the first schools to reach out.

"I knew it was a done deal right there."

The first baseman wasted no time making the jump to SEC-level play. His blasts off and over the poor walls in Plainsman Park and throughout the league have become must-see at-bats, and if DiChiara has his ways, holes will start to appear in the outfield where his balls penetrate the batter's eye.

Despite the intimidation he brings to the plate, his coach said the player always has a smile on his face, and it is infectious.

"It's one of those smiles that just kind of relaxes the room, kind of keeps everybody laughing," Thompson said. "It's kind of natural. He doesn't have to force it."

That was on display on Tuesday night when the Tigers took on, who else, Samford, DiChiara's former team. With two out in the bottom of the 9th, a Bulldog player popped a ball up in foul territory on the first-base line. DiChiara, hustling to try and clinch the game for Auburn, ended up running into the Samford dugout and, of course, friends.

"Actually ran into my old roommate, who was sitting on the bench," DiChiara said naturally with a smile.

But how has the transition been so easy for him? While DiChiara says it's still just baseball, there are some differences, including the extra velocity from quality pitchers that is consistent throughout the league. The infielder also mentions stricter strike zones from umpires, allowing him to confidently take a pitch knowing it will be called a ball.

Whatever the factors, it is definitely working for DiChiara. With the accolades, including SEC Co-Player of the Week, comes attention, and Thompson wants to make sure that his star stays grounded.

"It's part of the deal because that stuff's coming more in this present moment right here," the coach said. "And can he keep making sure he's prepared for bats instead of just starting to talk about how good he's done but everybody's got to go through that at some point, but it's his time."

As for that mentioned present moment, DiChiara is living his dream of playing in places such as LSU's Alex Box Stadium and Mississippi State's Dudy Noble Field while wearing the uniform he grew up wanting to don.

"Everybody wants to play in the SEC, especially down in Auburn," he said. "This place is awesome."