"Exciting, electric, I got to come back. I haven’t come in a while, so being back here, especially coming with my family, they enjoyed it a lot," Dice said. "They had a lot of fun and they feel really good about me being here for the next four years and I do too."

One of Auburn's five offensive linemen in the 2025 class was on campus over the weekend for his official visit. He brought with him his mother, two of his aunts and two of his little cousins.

It had been over two months since Tavaris Dice had been back to Auburn.

Family has always been a top priority for Dice, so bringing them along for the trip was a no-brainer. It brought him joy just to see the joy that his family experienced, too.

"Everybody had a smile on their face, that really made me happy," Dice said. "It was crazy for me. Where I come from, not everybody gets the chance that I get. I’m only 17 years old, so not every 17-year-old has a life like this and I’m just blessed to live my life, take my family places and do stuff with them."

When it comes to Auburn, there's just something in the air.

"Auburn, I just feel it. I feel like I’m gonna come here, I’m gonna do what I gotta do," Dice said. "I’ve never asked for a handout. I’m coming in, I’m trying to compete with all the older guys, I’m trying to get their spot. I’m coming in, I’m trying to start first year."

When it comes to playing football, no one holds Dice at a higher level than himself.

"I have high expectations, I’m coming in trying to work," Dice said. "Being here with how things are gonna open up with the o-line next year, you got a lot of older guys leaving. I’m gonna compete. I’m ready."

One of five offensive linemen already on board this class, he feels like things are coming together quite nicely for Auburn. He feels like offensive line coach Jake Thornton and analyst Peyton Cox are doing their thing.

"You just got (Broderick) Shull, Coach Thornton, we’re upping in the rankings with the recruiting," Dice said. "Our recruiting class. We’re gonna be a top five class by the end of the year."

Dice did some recruiting himself this weekend, as he was visiting at the same time as fellow Georgia offensive lineman Jacobe Ward.

"I feel like [Ward] loves it," Dice said. "I talked to him a lot this weekend, we spent a lot of time together. We were out with all the players, we were out with most linemen. Jeremiah Wright, Connor Lew, we were out with all of them, so we had a good time together."