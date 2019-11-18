“Great potential,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Real interest in trying to get better. He’s got a high basketball IQ. When his motor runs, when he gets to the next play quicker, when he plays faster — then he’ll play more effectively.”

The same can’t be said of Devan Cambridge just yet, but he has become a key contributor off the bench and the next in line behind Okoro of Auburn’s six true freshmen.

AUBURN | Isaac Okoro has quickly established himself as one of the top freshmen in the country.

Cambridge is eighth on the team averaging 11.8 minutes per game, but is fourth with five made 3-pointers. He’s averaging 5.5 points in his limited minutes, shooting .583 from the floor and .625 from beyond the arc.

“He could potentially become a great player,” Pearl said. “It’s great to see the upside … it’s great to see the bounce — I’m looking at can he defend and make shots and rebound and learn what we’re doing and help us win this year.”

No. 22 Auburn is off to a 4-0 start going into Monday night’s game against Colgate. The Raiders, 1-2 on the season with losses at Clemson and Syracuse, return all five starters from last year’s Patriot League champions. They’re led by senior forward Rapolas Ivanauskas, the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year, who averaged 15.9 points and 7.8 rebounds, and made 43 3-pointers last season.

Junior guard Jordan Burns averaged 16.3 points and 5.7 assists, and made 78 3-pointers a year ago.

“They’ve got great size. They shoot the ball from three extremely well. They will put five guys on the floor that can shoot,” Pearl said. “The stuff they run is really hard to guard and they’re really solid defensively. It’s an opportunity to get one against a team that’s going to be in the NCAA Tournament.”

Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.