Details matter to 4-star OT

AUBURN | Paul Mubenga has been a starter at Buford (Ga.) High School for just one year, but that hasn’t stopped him from securing close to 40 offers. The fast-rising 4-star offensive tackle visited Auburn Saturday. “I had a great time being in the meetings with the coaches. I toured the facilities. It was a great atmosphere overall,” Mubenga said. “Being able to see practice in person and how they coach. And just being able to tour the facility and understand what Auburn is all about. That’s one thing that really popped out to me.”

Mubenga already has an impressive list of offers. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Mubenga, 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, spent a lot of time with AU offensive line coach Will Friend. “He’s a great coach,” said Mubenga. “He’s really detailed about everything. That’s one thing I really like. He’s able to control the tempo of practice. That’s one thing I really love about him watching him coaching on the field.” It’s that attention to detail that also stood out to Mubenga when he met with head coach Bryan Harsin. “What I can see, the change is how detailed they are in everything they do. They really want everything to be as perfect as they can and for that they’re recruiting people like me,” Mubenga said. Mubenga’s list of offers include Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Maryland, Colorado, Houston and UCF.